NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 318 ($4.15).

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NCC. Berenberg Bank upgraded NCC Group to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Numis Securities raised their price objective on NCC Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an add rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of LON NCC opened at GBX 319 ($4.17) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. NCC Group has a 52 week low of GBX 169.37 ($2.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 339.50 ($4.44). The company has a market capitalization of £985.62 million and a PE ratio of 70.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 306.99.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

