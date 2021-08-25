National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. National Grid has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in National Grid by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

