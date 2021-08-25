NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Insider Sebastian Evans Buys 17,300 Shares

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) insider Sebastian Evans bought 17,300 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,549.00 ($13,963.57).

Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Sebastian Evans acquired 17,000 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.10 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$18,700.00 ($13,357.14).

On Friday, July 16th, Sebastian Evans acquired 25,000 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.06 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$26,375.00 ($18,839.29).

On Tuesday, July 13th, Sebastian Evans acquired 50,000 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.04 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$51,750.00 ($36,964.29).

On Wednesday, June 30th, Sebastian Evans 419,410 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock.

On Monday, June 28th, Sebastian Evans sold 484,789 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73), for a total transaction of A$493,515.20 ($352,510.86).

On Monday, June 21st, Sebastian Evans 322,022 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Sebastian Evans 323,465 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Sebastian Evans 97,893 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Sebastian Evans purchased 121,394 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$123,821.88 ($88,444.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92, a current ratio of 197.33 and a quick ratio of 197.25.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a boost from NAOS Emerging Opportunities’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. NAOS Emerging Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

About NAOS Emerging Opportunities

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

