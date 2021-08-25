Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up to $67.26

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.26, but opened at $70.35. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $72.20, with a volume of 1,132 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.20. The firm has a market cap of $621.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,110,000 after acquiring an additional 165,970 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,897,000 after purchasing an additional 379,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

