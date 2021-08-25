MV Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 372.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $75,744.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $26,150.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,035.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,364 shares of company stock worth $270,928 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.