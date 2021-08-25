MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $550.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $216.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $401.07 and a one year high of $560.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $522.73.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

