MV Capital Management Inc. Makes New $35,000 Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BCE by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,856 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,634,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BCE by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of BCE by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of BCE by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,939,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,011,000 after acquiring an additional 806,688 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.87. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $51.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

