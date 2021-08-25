MV Capital Management Inc. Invests $33,000 in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,989,000 after acquiring an additional 35,749 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in The India Fund by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 48,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 26,508 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The India Fund by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Get The India Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IFN opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09. The India Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $22.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%.

The India Fund Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN).

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.