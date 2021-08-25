MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) & Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Critical Comparison

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MSCI and Waitr’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSCI $1.70 billion 30.07 $601.82 million $7.83 78.97 Waitr $204.33 million 0.71 $15.84 million $0.15 8.27

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than Waitr. Waitr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.6% of MSCI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Waitr shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of MSCI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Waitr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MSCI and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSCI 37.97% -180.78% 17.18% Waitr -1.04% 4.39% 1.67%

Risk & Volatility

MSCI has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waitr has a beta of -3.02, meaning that its share price is 402% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MSCI and Waitr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSCI 0 2 5 0 2.71 Waitr 0 1 2 0 2.67

MSCI currently has a consensus price target of $593.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.99%. Waitr has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 162.10%. Given Waitr’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Waitr is more favorable than MSCI.

Summary

MSCI beats Waitr on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc. engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss. The Index segment involves in the index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications and services. The ESG segment offers products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors can impact the long-term risk of investments. The Real Estate segment includes research, reporting, market data and benchmarking offerings that provide real estate performance analysis for funds, investors and managers. The Burgiss segment provides investment decision support tools for private capital. The company was founded by Andrew Thomas Rudd in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

