MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.20

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 21055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

