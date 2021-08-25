Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.44

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.44 and last traded at C$18.21, with a volume of 17061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.47. The company has a market cap of C$721.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.