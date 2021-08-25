Morgan Stanley Sells 23,700 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,717 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Forestar Group worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,471 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 174.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the first quarter worth about $838,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOR opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50. Forestar Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Forestar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

