Morgan Stanley Sells 172,240 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 172,240 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Blueprint Medicines worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,971.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $2,317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,346. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $94.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.51. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

