Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AEG. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aegon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

AEG stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33. Aegon has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aegon by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 160,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aegon by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 318.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 66,439 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 25.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

