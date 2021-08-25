Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on AEG. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aegon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.
AEG stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33. Aegon has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.11.
About Aegon
Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.
