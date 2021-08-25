Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.2% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.9% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Shares of MS stock opened at $103.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $104.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

