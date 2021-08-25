Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,486 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 273.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 66.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,162.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,892 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THG opened at $139.71 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.