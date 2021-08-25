Morgan Stanley Increases Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $47.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 84.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OVV. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.98.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

