Morgan Stanley Increases Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $34.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CLR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

CLR stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.92.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

