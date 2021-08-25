Morgan Stanley Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,551 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,710,000 after buying an additional 195,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,128,000 after buying an additional 53,370 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 435,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,172,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LTC Properties by 24.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,890,000 after buying an additional 75,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,003,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LTC. Mizuho downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

NYSE LTC opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.63. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.97.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 94.61%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.