Morgan Stanley Has $6.29 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 57,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Texas Roadhouse worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,920,000 after purchasing an additional 932,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,393,000 after purchasing an additional 91,036 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,633,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,331 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,994,000 after purchasing an additional 76,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,299,000 after purchasing an additional 143,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $91.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.75. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.90.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

