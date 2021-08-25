Morgan Stanley Has $6.09 Million Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 23.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 312,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,007,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 322,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQNR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a $19.76 price objective on shares of Equinor ASA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.48, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $23.36.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 159.26%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.