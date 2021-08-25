Morgan Stanley Downgrades Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) to Equal Weight

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vine Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

VEI opened at $14.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.63. Vine Energy has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

