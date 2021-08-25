Morgan Stanley Acquires Shares of 500,252 CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 500,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter valued at $3,840,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter valued at $10,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter valued at $21,802,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Get CM Life Sciences II alerts:

CMIIU stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.44. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.