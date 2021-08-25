Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.550-$11.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.55.

MCO stock opened at $376.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $373.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,339 shares of company stock worth $3,712,413 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moody’s stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of Moody’s worth $730,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

