Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 1,219 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DRNA shares. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

In related news, CEO Douglas Fambrough acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,610.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRNA traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,321. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.31.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

