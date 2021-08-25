Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.44

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.44 and last traded at $37.30, with a volume of 1253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.

GLUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23). Sell-side analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUE. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $4,723,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,270,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,810,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,337,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $5,404,000. Institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

