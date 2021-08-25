Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 3,279 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BEPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,539,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,998,000 after acquiring an additional 843,430 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 66.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 16.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 16.8% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 92.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

BEPC opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.41. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

