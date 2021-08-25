Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,407 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XME. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.12.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.