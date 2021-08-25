Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRB opened at $75.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.64. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

