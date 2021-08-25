Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $4.24 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $2,511,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $139.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

