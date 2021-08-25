Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

NYSE RNR opened at $161.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $142.61 and a one year high of $187.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.71.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.