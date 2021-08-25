Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 74.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after acquiring an additional 160,355 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,038,000 after buying an additional 366,601 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,069,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,142,000 after acquiring an additional 103,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock opened at $168.65 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $186.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.