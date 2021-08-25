Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 15,695 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 74.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 37.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $168.65 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $186.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

