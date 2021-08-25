Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 82.79% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ:MRCC traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,399. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a market cap of $233.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.40. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $11.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $82,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.