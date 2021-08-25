Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CEO Sells $357,405.12 in Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $357,405.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Momentive Global Inc. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNTV. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,213,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.