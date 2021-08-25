Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Molina Healthcare worth $43,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $1,617,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $33,655,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $267.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $283.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.24.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.33.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

