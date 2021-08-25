Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $192.50 million-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.56 million.Model N also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.110 EPS.

MODN stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.20. 2,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58. Model N has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MODN. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In other Model N news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $32,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,382.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,030 shares of company stock worth $758,940 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

