Mizuho Raises Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $49.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.84% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BEP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.