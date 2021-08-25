Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Market Cap Hits $26.84 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $26.84 million and approximately $117,604.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.66 or 0.00047386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00122717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00156308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,833.57 or 1.00013393 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.70 or 0.01023897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.05 or 0.06557043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,184,099 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

