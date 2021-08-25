Mirror Protocol Price Hits $3.96 on Top Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $307.84 million and approximately $54.14 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.96 or 0.00008106 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

