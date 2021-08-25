MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.21

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.21 and last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 10189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.64.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. The company had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 307.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,425,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,361,000 after acquiring an additional 303,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 4,717.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,381,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 1,208.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,881,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 100.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 877,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.29% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.