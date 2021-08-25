Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.15

Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.15 and last traded at $60.11, with a volume of 28255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.46.

MIME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $2,028,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 800,595 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,480.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $100,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,658.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,364 shares of company stock valued at $10,725,252 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mimecast by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 35,363 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $235,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 15.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Mimecast by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

