Millennium Management LLC Sells 4,914 Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $3,923,000. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $583.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.86. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $38.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on CALT. SEB Equities assumed coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

