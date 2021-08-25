Millennium Management LLC Sells 395,922 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 467,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 395,922 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 108.9% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 37,734 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MUX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

McEwen Mining stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. McEwen Mining Inc has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $518.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.18.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McEwen Mining Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

