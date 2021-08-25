Millennium Management LLC Sells 12,154 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,154 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 84,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 22,435 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. Equities analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,782.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

