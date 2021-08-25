Millennium Management LLC Invests $440,000 in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CORT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

