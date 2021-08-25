Millennium Management LLC Has $465,000 Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 96.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 195,182 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.83.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $70.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.32.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

