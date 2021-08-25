Millennium Management LLC Buys 4,262 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Tidewater worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tidewater by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,104,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 269,716 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,730,000 after acquiring an additional 91,876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter worth about $12,653,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 62,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.22). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Tidewater in a report on Sunday, May 9th.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

