Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 39.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 83.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,042,000. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.47. 16,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,195. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 104.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.58.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,552,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,042,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $17,395,553 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

