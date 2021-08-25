Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 22.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNPR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $29.64. 15,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,627,197. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,707 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

